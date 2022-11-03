2
Menu
Sports

Ajax star Kudus Mohammed names his best position

Kudus Rangers2 E1667348260431 610x400 Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has said that his best position on the pitch is to play as the playmaker for the team.

Despite loving to play as the skimmer behind the striker, Kudus has played the false 9 roles for Ajax since Schreuder took over as manager.

Speaking after his splendid performance against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League, the Ghanaian stated that the number 10 role is his best position.

“I still feel am best at number 10 but as I said, is for the team so in any position I find myself I try to do my best for the team but I know I am best at number 10 position.”

In the game against Rangers, Kudus scored and provided an assist to help Ajax win by 3-1 while playing as a false 9.

The 22-year-old has excelled in the role, scoring 10 goals, including 4 in the Champions League.

However, there has been an argument that Kudus' new role limits his potential because many believe he can offer more to the team in midfield than leading the attack.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
Related Articles: