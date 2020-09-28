Ajax star Kudus Mohammed praises team character in victory over Vitesse

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has lauded his teammates' strong character after their victory over Vitesse on Saturday, September, 26 despite playing majority of the game with a man down.

Ajax were reduced to ten men after Edson Alvarez was red-carded after just 44 minutes, but the Dutch giants held fought hard to secure all three points, with the Ghanaian producing the match-winning assist.



"+3pts!! Solid team performance & strong character. 3w in 3g we are Ajax," he posted on Social Media.



Kudus assisted Brazilian Antony to score the winning goal as Ajax secured a 2-1 victory despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men.



The Eredivise champions looked to be on course for another comfortable win when they took the lead through Quincy Promes in the 21st minute.



However, they were dealt with a huge blow as Edson Alvarez was shown a straight red card a few minutes to the break.

Vitesse profited from the man advantage as they grabbed the equaliser 11 minutes after the break. However, Ajax snatched the winner thanks to the brilliance of Kudus.



The 19-year-old received a pass in his own half and made a purposeful run into the opponents half before delivering the right pass for Antony to score.



Kudus' overall performance on the night was impressive. Last week, he was adjudged man of the match in his first competitive game.



The win extended Ajax’s winning start to the season to three games.



