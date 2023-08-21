Ajax star Mohammed Kudus named in Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie Team-Of-The-Week for the second week of the competition.

The 23-year-old after scoring in the team's first game contributed massively in the second game over the weekend as Ajax drew 2-2 with Excelsior. The midfielder fought hard to help his team come from a goal down to settle for a draw in the crucial encounter.



He picked the ball up in the 72nd minute and swung in a cross that had former Werder Bremen player Davy Klaassen converting it to make it 2-2.



Before the goal, Ajax had initially taken the lead through Brian Brobbey in the 25th minute but gave away the lead as Excelsior scored twice through Hormans and Agrafiotis.

Mohammed Kudus has been a key player for the Dutch giants since last season which has triggered the interest of many clubs in the elite European Leagues.



The former Nordsjaelland player is believed to be nearing a move to the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea and West Ham United all said to have shown initial interest.