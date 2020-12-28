Ajax superstar Kudus Mohammed visits National Chief Imam for blessings

Ajax Amsterdam superstar, Kudus Mohammed has paid a courtesy call on the national chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu while on a short trip to Ghana.

The 20-year-old in the summer transfer window moved from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland to the Eredivisie giants on the back of an outstanding 2019/2020 season.



At Ajax, Mohammed Kudus has been impressive in the few games he has played and is expected to be key for the side when he fully recovers from his injury setback.



On holidays in Ghana as a result of the short break in the Dutch Eredivisie, Mohammed Kudus has taken time to pay a visit to the National Chief Imam.

In a picture, the highly-rated attacker is spotted by His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu after presenting an Ajax jersey to the Islamic leader.



According to close sources, the rationale behind the visit is for Mohammed Kudus to ask for blessings ahead of 2021.