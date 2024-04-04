Ajax to face Go Ahead Eagles without top scorer Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey

In a significant blow to their offensive lineup, Ajax will be without their top scorer, Brian Brobbey, for Thursday's match against Go Ahead Eagles.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian striker is yet to recover from an injury, as confirmed by coach John van't Schip on Wednesday afternoon via Ajax's official channels.



Brobbey, who has been instrumental in Ajax's campaign this season, is in a race against time to regain fitness for their subsequent game against Feyenoord on Sunday. The striker has made 25 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring 16 goals and providing 7 assists.

Despite the setback, coach Van't Schip remains optimistic about Brobbey's recovery. "Brobbey will certainly not be there on Thursday. Hopefully he can join on Sunday and have a role, but that depends on the coming days," he stated.



The absence of the prolific striker will undoubtedly test Ajax's depth and tactical adaptability. However, they remain hopeful for Brobbey's swift recovery and potential contribution in their upcoming fixtures.