Akon to host 2023 AFCON draw on October 12

Global music icon, AKON

Global music sensation AKON will take the stage as the host of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Final Draw on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The Final Draw will kick off at 19h00 local time/GMT (21h00 CAT, 22h00 Cairo) at the magnificent Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan and will be broadcast live on CAF TV's YouTube channel.



AKON, known for his chart-topping music and philanthropic endeavors, is a passionate football enthusiast and a social activist. His 'Akon Lighting Africa' project aims to provide solar electricity solutions to help African countries meet their fundamental electricity needs.



With AKON co-hosting the Final Draw alongside Touré, the event is set to become even more star-studded and highly anticipated. During the draw, the 24 qualified nations will learn their group stage opponents.

The Final Draw will be broadcast in over 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in to CAF's Official YouTube channel and across CAF's Global TV partners.



The 34th edition of the prestigious African football tournament is scheduled to take place in Cote d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.