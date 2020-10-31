Akonnor explains reason behind calling back long term absentees

CK Akonor, Black Stars Coach

Head Coach of the Black Stars CK Akonnor has explored further his reasons for handing call-ups to Baba Rahman, Mubarak Wakaso, John Boye and Harrison Afful back to the Black Stars.

The four make a return after missing out for some time, particularly in Akonnor’s first games since his appointment as the head coach of the Black Stars.



Explaining his reasons, CK Akonor disclosed that he wants instant result and feels the need to hand call-ups to some experienced players and blend them with the youth.



“John Boye is again an old guy; all this is because of the fact that we want immediate solutions and therefore it is needed for us to deal with the experience and those who have been in such surroundings before. “They have the experience, been around the terrain before and know what it takes to play qualification and so I thought it wise to bring someone who’s doing well in Europe.

“People have talked about him and I think he deserves that chance and that’s why he’s here to support the team,” he said this as the reason why he called Boye back.



He gave similar reasons for calling back Chelsea’s left back Baba Abdul Rahman, Columbus Crew’s Harisson Afful and China-based, Mubarak Wakaso.



Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.