Akonnor has not requested for a second assistant coach – Kurt Okraku

Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has revealed that neither he nor the Executive Council has received a request from Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor for the appointment of a second deputy to assist him in his work.

News of the imminent appointment of a second deputy coach for the Black Stars gained currency in the media last week, but speaking on Kumasi based Nhyira FM on Monday, October 26, Kurt said Akonnor is satisfied with his current backroom staff and has not made a request for reinforcement.



“I have not had any request from anyone that we need a second assistant coach for the Black Stars,” Kurt said.



Despite denying any approach for a second deputy for Akonnor, the GFA had earlier deliberated on the matter with an Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong confirming it in January this year.



Fredrick Acehampong confirmed it during an interview on Citi TV after David Duncan was selected as Akonnor’s right-hand man.

He said “the appointments are not done yet, well the Black Stars at least. We are in the process of appointing a second assistant coach to help both Akonnor and David Duncan. So in the coming days, we will make that announcement once we have done the necessary consultations, Fred Achi as he is affectionately called stressed.”



The decision to appoint two assistant coaches, according to Mr Acheampong is in line with the GFA’s objective of grooming enough local coaches who will understudy and be ready to make the step up in future.



Even in the past where the Ghana Football Association has hired a foreign coach, it was an unwritten rule that the assistant will also be a local coach so that there will be knowledge transfer. This policy is what saw the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as Ghana’s assistant coach to Claude Le Roy in 2008 and that tradition has continued until today.