Akonnor makes seven new additions to Black Stars squad for Sudan clash

Due to medical reasons, Coach of the Black Stars C. K Akonnor has made seven additions to his squad ahead of Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan.
The players include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).
The rest are; Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC)
The Black Stars will begin camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Ghana will face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ashanti Gold defender Kwadwo Amoako gets late Black Stars invitation for Sudan game
- Afriyie Acquah delighted with Black Stars recall
- 2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana to begin camping today ahead of Sudan clash
- 2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwadwo Amoako gets late Black Stars invitation for Sudan games
- Samuel Owusu eyes AFCON with Black Stars
- Read all related articles