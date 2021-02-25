Akonnor must remain true to himself to be successful – Frank Acheampong

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Ghana international winger Frank Acheampong has advised coach Charles Akonnor to remain true to himself in order to succeed as coach of the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are without a major trophy since 1982 and with Akonnor tasked to amass the fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy, the former Anderlecht player has entreated him to remain true to himself to propel him to end the trophy drought.



“I think he’s very aware of the opportunity he’s been given and as a coach, any big opportunity you get, you have to make good use of it," he told Citi Sports.



“I think he’s going to do well. He just has to remain true to himself and he will succeed."

“For me, any time he chooses me, I’m ready to come and wear the nation’s colours and fight for my country."



He assumed duty in January last year following the exit of James Kwasi Appiah.



Frank Acheampong was last called up for international duty in 2018.