Akonnor overlooks Kwadwo Asamoah in latest Black Stars selection

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has again been overlooked by Ghana coach CK Akonnor in his latest squad selection for the upcoming friendly against Mali.

The midfielder seems to have fallen down the pecking order due to reoccurring injuries and lack of playing time at club level.



The Nerazzurri are working to sell him in the ongoing transfer window, but they have also opened talks for the termination of the contract.



The 31- year-old has just one year left on his deal at the San Siro.



Asamoah has been a fringe player since the arrival of Conte, and was largely a peripheral figure throughout last season.



Ghana, who has been without a competitive game since November 2019 will play the Eagles of Mali on September 09, in Antalya, Turkey as part of the team’s preparations for the AFCON qualifier against Sudan.



Here is the full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg), Richard Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Razak Abalora (Unattached)



Full Backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Centre Backs: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Bernard Mensah (Besiktas), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca)



Attackers/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Shmona), Jefferey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC), Kamal Deen (Nordsjaelland SC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax SC).