Akonnor rejects nepotism claims about Black Stars job

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor believes he got the job on merit, contrary to what others have speculated.

Akonnor was appointed Head Coach of Ghana’s senior national football team in January this year.



He became the first coaching appointment under the Kurt E. S. Okraku administration and based on their history, several people speculated that his appointment was based on nepotism.



Other critics of the former national team captain getting the job has centered on inexperience.



However, Akonnor has rebuffed such claims and suggested that he’s work his way to the top job and believes he got the role on merit.

In an interview with Kessben TV, he said “I have made the necessary experience and of course the fact I got this job because of what I have done.



Akonnor has been heavily criticized in his first year in charge. He has however responded to how he deals with criticisms.



“I’m sure all of them, the motive behind (their criticisms) are positive. I think they want it well for our country and they will make their comments,” Akonnor told Kessben TV.



“Everyone has their opinion. What is important for me is to be focused, listen (to their criticisms) take the positive side of it and move on,” he concluded.