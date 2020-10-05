Akonnor to invite two new players for Mali, Qatar clashes

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Following reports that Ghana will be without its 2nd deputy skipper Richard Ofori, striker John Antwi and defender Lumor Agbenyenu, head coach CK Akonnor is set tow extend invitation to two new players to join the side.

Winger Joseph Paintsil and striker Caleb Ekuban have been invited and are expected to be released by their clubs to join the side.



Leadership of the Black Star, together with some players and management members are already in Turkey ahead of the game.



And with both Caleb and Paintsil plying their trades in Turkey, Coach Akonnor finds it easier to get these two.



Confirming the report to footballmadeinghana.com, Communications Director of the Ghana FA, Henry Asante Twum affirmed the absence of the trio and said talks are ongoing for Caleb and Paintsil to join the side.



He explained that the trio have had their work permits in the various countries in which they ply their trade expired and are working on renewing them which will take them two weeks, by which time the game has been played.

“The news about John Antwi, Richard Ofori and Lumor is true. They can’t make it to Turkey,” he confirmed.



“Per immigration laws, when people apply for Turkish visa, they need to attach their valid work permit to their visa applications.



“Unfortunately, these players have their work permits expired with their various clubs and are in the process of renewing them but that will take two weeks,” he explained.



“We are left with no option but to exclude them from the list. For coach Akonnor, it would have been appropriate to have a full house so he could have a feel of all the players but the situation demands we replace them,” he added.



“The technical team is in talks with the clubs of the two players and hopefully they will be released to join the Black Star for the game,” he revealed.

The absence of these players will affect the plans of Coach Akonnor considering the form of Antwi and Ofori, especially.



Akonnor would have loved to have Antwi who is blazing and firing from all cylinders in the Egyptian Premier League hitting a milestone of 105 goals in Egyptian football as the first foreign player to achieve that feat.



For Ofori, his recent appointment as the 2nd deputy skipper of the Black Star clearly explains his influence in the team and his absence will certainly be a blow to Akonnor.



Alrerady, defender Alexander Djiku and Kudus Mohammed are all doubtful for the game after picking injuries recently at their club sides.