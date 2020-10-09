Akonnor to play first game as Black Stars coach today

Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor

CK Akonnor will play his first game as coach of the Black Stars against the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly in Antalya, Turkey later today, Friday, October 9.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has waited eight months after his appointment for this day, largely made possible by a break in international football due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Akonnor took over from James Kwasi Appiah in January 2020.



His first assignment which was the 2021 AFCON qualifier with Sudan was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Akonnor has been with the team led by Swansea City’s Andre Ayew all week in Turkey preparing for the game. He takes on Qatar on Monday. All games are preparatory for Ghana ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sudan next month.