Akrobeto is Ngolo Kante’s uncle – Patrice Evra jokes

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi widely known as Akrobeto

The popularity of actor Akwasi Boadi widely known as Akrobeto keeps rising with each passing day.

Akrobeto’s rather unconventional and funny way of mentioning names of football clubs and footballers has earned him international recognition in recent weeks.



The veteran actor has chalked yet another stride after Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, identified him as the uncle of Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante.



Evra on Instagram posted a video of Akrobeto reading out COVID-19 numbers and tagged Kante who was in action for Chelsea on Saturday.



““Finally we got the real #covid_19 cases ???????????? @nglkante can you come and pick up your uncle please”.



With over 7 million followers on the platform, Evra’s post drew loads of comments with most of them being laughing emojis.

Among the people who reacted are Chelsea legend John Terry, Patrick Kluivert and France international Blaise Matuidi.



Akrobeto recently featured on Spanish national TV where he was made to read out the names of Spanish football clubs.



Akrobeto also asked the hosts to mention the name of some prominent Ghanaians.



