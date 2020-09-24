Akufo-Addo, Mahama silent on accident that killed 8 footballers

Eight players died in the accident

Ghana football recorded another low point on Saturday, September 19, 2020, following a horrific accident that claimed the lives of eight young footballers.

As widely reported, an overloaded bus with the about thirty-two footballers crashed into the Offinso River and over eight young talents were consumed by the accident.



From the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to division one clubs in the country, the love and messages of commiserations to the families of the affected player have been beyond measure.



FIFA and CAF both mourned with the country through a message which was relayed by the Ghana Football Association.



The GFA have conducted themselves above reproach in this case with an initial visit and a follow-up donation of a one month salary of the Executive Council members to the victims.



The two leading clubs in the country, Hearts and Kotoko have also via their respective social media pages sent messages of consolation to the families. Kotoko have even made a financial donation the families.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports also followed up with a statement and promised to work with relevant institutions to prevent a re-occurrence of the accident.

But two persons whose silence have been loud and cannot be overlooked is the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ‘rival’ John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress.



The two highly respected personalities who are known to use their social media platforms to address issues of national interest have not commented on the tragic passing of the young footballers which has led to questions about the genuineness of their commitment to sports as espoused in their manifestos.



Nana Akufo-Addo who was quick to tweet about the Notre Dame fire has not said a word about the accident.



He also failed to mention the tragic incident in his address to the nation on Sunday – 24 hours after the incident.



On the platforms of John Mahama and the NDC, nothing about the accident has been said which makes one wonder if the man who has made sports a key feature of his campaign really cares about the sport and by extension the life of Ghanaians.