Akufo-Addo announces plans to construct 100 new artificial pitches in 2024

The government of Ghana will construct one hundred new artificial pitches by the end of the year 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the government decision during the official commissioning of the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.



Speaking at the ceremony, Akufo-Addo first highlighted the government’s investment in sports infrastructure.



“In addition to this, the government has built ten sports stadia in the 10 regions of our country. Six of these stadiums, namely Wa in Upper West; Dunkwa Offin in Central; Axim in Western; Dormaa Ahenkro in Bono; Ho in Volta and Koforidua in Eastern Region... The remaining four are expected to be completed this year.” President Akufo-Addo said.



President Akufo-Addo ended by announcing plans to build 100 new pitches.

“At the community level, the government has invested massively in the provision of astroturfs for various communities across the country. Thus far, the government has built some 150 astroturf pitches across the country.



"It is important to note that when we assumed office in January 2017; Ghana had only three public astroturfs in the country. We expect to construct another 100 before the end of this year.



"This again, demonstrates the government’s commitment to the provision of supply chain infrastructure to engender the right facilities for the development of sports in Ghana,” he added.