Sports News

Akufo-Addo explains why football remains suspended in latest coronavirus update

Football in Ghana remains suspended after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Sunday, 30 August 2020.

The sport has been suspended in the country since March this due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



This led to the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League by the Ghana FA as well as all football-related activities.



During his COVID-19 update No.16, Nana Addo said: ''In the next couple of weeks, a decision will also be taken on the resumption of contact sports, including football, taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions.



''As a known lover of football, I know how devastating its absence has been, and it is my hope that very soon we will all have the pleasure of playing and watching the beautiful game again.

''Until then, non-contact sports are the only sporting events permitted to take place.''



The Ghana FA has proposed October as the new date for the start of the 2020/21 football season which is subject to approval by the government.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.