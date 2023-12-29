Akufo-Addo orders MoF to release funds for the construction of Youth Resource Centers

President Akufo-Addo issued the order at the commissioning of the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the Finance Ministry and four municipal and district assemblies to release funds for the completion of the construction of four national youth resource centers in four regions.

The president made this revelation when he officially commissioned the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre in the Eastern Region for public use.



The commissioned 5,000 capacity multipurpose sports centre is part of ten youth resource centres being built across the country under the current government.



The edifice constructed in Korforidua has a FIFA-standard football pitch, a nine-lane athletic track, tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball courts.



The facility also has a modern gymnasium, a guidance and counselling centre, information technology hub, entrepreneurship centre, and a contemporary restaurant, providing a holistic environment for physical and intellectual development.



President Akuffo Addo commissioning the facility announced that five similar youth resource centers in Wa, Ho, Axim, Dormaa and Dunkwa on Offin were ready for commissioning in the coming weeks.

He further tasked the Finance ministry to release funds immediately for the completion of four other center which are at various levels of construction.



“These facilities are envisaged as safe spaces for youth congregation and recreation, offering a diverse array of services, including state of the art sports infrastructure, counseling centers, entrepreneurship hubs, and additional amenities that cater to the multifaceted opportunities presented to our youth”.



“These projects hold immense potential”. “Five more such centers are ready and will be commissioned in the coming weeks, I have meanwhile asked the Finance minister and the various MMDA’s to release funds for the completion of the other four at various levels of construction” President Akufo Addo said.



The colorful event was graced by dignitaries including the Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, Eastern Regional Minister Kwakye Darfour, GFA President Kurt Okraku, NYA CEO Pius Hadzide and the Juaben Traditional council led by Daasebre Kwaku Oti Boateng III.



There were exhibition games by the national athletes on the tartan tracks whiles the Black Satelites played a friendly game with Division one side Kotoku Royals.