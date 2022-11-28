2
Menu
Sports

Akufo-Addo proud of Black Stars after important win against South Korea

Akufo Addo Arrives In Black Stars Camp Ahead Of Portugal Game Ggi.jpeg Akufo-Addo watched the Black Stars' first match

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the Black Stars for the top performance in Ghana’s 3-2 win against South Korea.

The President is one of the millions of Ghanaians around the world that watched the Black Stars on Monday afternoon in the second Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At the end of an exciting game that ended 3-2 in favour of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has taken to his social media to congratulate the Black Stars.

In a post on Twitter, the President said, “Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay,” President Akufo-Addo posted on Twitter.

Ghana today sealed the important 3-2 win over South Korea thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu.

The Black Stars are now set to take on Uruguay in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: