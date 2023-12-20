Akufo-Addo to commission Koforidua Youth Resource Centre on December 28 - Mustapha Ussif

The minister told parliament that President Akufo-Addo will inaugurate the state-of-the-art facility

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is scheduled to officially commission the Koforidua Multipurpose Youth and Sports Resource Center on December 28, as announced by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

Addressing Parliament, Minister Ussif revealed that President Akufo-Addo will be present to inaugurate the state-of-the-art facility in Koforidua.



The establishment of these youth resource centers, initiated during the tenure of former Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, includes multi-sport facilities in regional locations such as Axim in the Western Region and Dunkwa Offin in the Central Region.



The timely completion and commissioning of these centers align with Ghana’s ongoing infrastructure development initiatives, a crucial aspect as the nation gears up to host the 13th edition of the African Games from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

"The 10 youth resource centres that we started—six of them—are all ready for commissioning.



“On the 28th of this month, His Excellency the President of the Republic will be going to Koforidua to commission the Koforidua Stadium."