Akufo-Addo to host Black Satellites at Jubilee House

The title is Ghana’s fourth having won previously in 1993, 1999 and 2009

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the national U-20 men’s soccer team for their title-winning performance at the just-ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellites on Saturday, March 6, when Ghana was marking its 64th independence anniversary, beat Uganda 2-0 to win the 16th edition of the tournament held in Mauritania.



A brace by captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed a fourth continental title for Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo admitted that the team has made Ghana proud. He tweeted on Sunday.



Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who won the Best Goalkeeper Award, and Abdul Issahaku Fatawu, who was named Player of the Tournament, made it to the Tournament XI.