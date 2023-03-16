0
Akwasi Donsu backs Evans Adotey to succeed as Medeama technical director

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC skipper, Akwasi Donsu has expressed confidence in Evans Adotey to excel as the new technical director of the club.

Medeama SC this week announced the appointment of tactician Evans Adotey as he returns to the club for a third spell. He has been hired for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The Yellow and Mauve have been without a substantive head coach since the departure of Umar Abdul Rabi who resigned from his position a few weeks ago.

Donsu believes Adotey's appointment is a good decision by the club. He said, “I’ve been with the team for long. I’ve worked with him (Adotey) before and I’m happy he has rejoined us. We are happy and I’m confident he will help us achieve our targets this year. We thank him for accepting the offer to work with us.”

