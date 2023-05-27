0
Menu
Sports

Al Ahkdar terminates Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s contract

Richmond Boakye Yiadom Pic The former Juventus player has now joined and left the 13th club in his career

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Libyan club Al Ahkdar have announced the mutual termination of their contract with Ghanaian striker Richmond Yiadom Boakye.

The 30-year-old, who previously played for Red Star Belgrade, joined Al Ahkdar in January after leaving Greek side Lamia just a few months after signing with them.

In a brief statement released on Friday night, the club confirmed Boakye's departure after a little over four months in Libya.

"The contract has been terminated by agreement with Ghanaian international striker Richmond Boakye," the club stated, expressing their gratitude to Boakye.

During his time with Al Ahkdar, Boakye made significant contributions, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

It is unclear why the contact was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Juventus player has now joined and left the 13th club in his career.

The 2013 U20 FIFA World Cup bronze medalist will now be looking to join an another club during the summer transfer window.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana