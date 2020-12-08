Al-Ahli star Samuel Owusu named in Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has been named in the Saudi Pro League team of week 7 after a man-of-the-match display for Al-Ahli against Damac on Saturday.
The 24-year-old netted twice as Al-Ahli threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 on the road to Damac.
Owusu played only 45 minutes after complaining of stomach complications which forced his substitution at half-time.
The former Vision FC player was the star of the first half, scoring the first and second goals for Al-Ahli before the 20th-minute mark.
The visitors went into the break leading 3-1 but looked uninspired without their star forward surrendering the lead to lose 4-3.
The Ghana international has scored three times in five games for Al-Ahli since joining from Al Fayha.
This was his second team of the week appearance.
