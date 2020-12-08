0
Menu
Sports

Al-Ahli star Samuel Owusu named in Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Saudi Owu Samuel Owusu named in the Saudi Pro League team of week seven

Tue, 8 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has been named in the Saudi Pro League team of week 7 after a man-of-the-match display for Al-Ahli against Damac on Saturday.

The 24-year-old netted twice as Al-Ahli threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 on the road to Damac.

Owusu played only 45 minutes after complaining of stomach complications which forced his substitution at half-time.

The former Vision FC player was the star of the first half, scoring the first and second goals for Al-Ahli before the 20th-minute mark.

The visitors went into the break leading 3-1 but looked uninspired without their star forward surrendering the lead to lose 4-3.

The Ghana international has scored three times in five games for Al-Ahli since joining from Al Fayha.

This was his second team of the week appearance.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.