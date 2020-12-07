Al-Ahli winger Samuel Owusu reveals why he was substitution in Damac defeat

Samuel Owusu revealed he suffered from abdominal pains

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has revealed that he had to force an early substitution in Al-Ahli's game against Damac on Saturday after he suffered from abdominal pains.

The 24-year-old had netted a first-half brace to help his side to a 3-1 lead before the break but did not return after half-time as Al-Ahli threw away the two-goal lead to lose 4-3.



The defeat left the tricky winger disappointed but admits the substitution was due to stomach pains.



"I am sad for the loss, I do not know what happened to Al-Ahly in the game but I went out because of stomach pains," he revealed after the game.

Owusu is on a short-term loan deal at the club from Al-Fayha and there are talks of making the deal a permanent one.



“I do not feel any pressure. I will give everything I have to serve Al-Ahly. I will not think about renewal. My focus is currently with the team, but I will discuss the matter on his time with Al-Ahly management," he said.