Al Ahly SC announce Richard Boadu signing

Richard Boadu

Libyan giants Al Ahly have announced the signing of former Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu.

The former Medeama SC midfielder signed a deal to join the Bengazi-based club for the 2023/24 season.



"They call him a bandit. I think you know the reason very well. Welcome with us to the average Ghanaian field Richard Boadu," wrote the club on Twitter.



He is expected to play a key role for the Libyans in the upcoming campaign after a successful time in the Ghana Premier League with the Porcupine Warriors and Medeama.

Boadu's departure from Kotoko marks the end of an impressive tenure, as he leaves with the record number of tackles and most duels won in the team. He contributed with two goals, and five assists, and earned eight man-of-the-match awards in his last season with Asante Kotoko.



The club expressed gratitude for Boadu's significant contributions to their recent successes and praised his professionalism during his time with them. Asante Kotoko wished him the very best in his future endeavors.