Al Ahly open negotiations with Rio Ave over signing of Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Abdul Aziz Yakubu Fgu9J 4XgAEvG72.jfif Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al Ahly SC have shown interest in the signing of Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu as their search for a striker in the second transfer window continues, according to ghanasoccernet.

The Egyptian giants have expressed their interest in landing the in-form striker from Portuguese top-flight side Rio Ave FC ahead of the second half of the season and the CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly have already opened negotiations with Rio Ave as they are keen on adding the highly-rated Ghanaian player to their squad before the winter transfer window closes.

The ten-time African champions are looking to reclaim the CAF Champions League title from Wydad AC and also beat bitterest rivals Zamalek SC to the Egyptian Premier League title at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Yakubu has been in impressive form for Rio Ave in the present season on their return to the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The 24-year-old has 8 goals and three assists in 15 games in all competitions.

He was also outstanding in the previous season where his 11 goals in 33 appearances propel Rio Ave to win the Portuguese second-tier league to secure promotion.

Yakubu's current market value is around 2.5 million Euros and Al Ahly are ready to break the bank for the services of the Ghanaian footballer.

