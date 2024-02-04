Al Ahly signs Ghanaian youngsters Samuel Oppong and Reindorf Adom Sarbah

Al Ahly logo

Al Ahly has officially inked a deal with Ghanaian youngsters Samuel Oppong and Reindorf Adom Sarbah.

The duo, hailing from diverse football backgrounds—Oppong from MSK Zilina and Sarbah from Cheetah FC—have committed to a formidable four-and-a-half-season journey with the Egyptian powerhouse.



This signing aligns seamlessly with Al Ahly's overall strategy to identify and nurture promising talents from the African continent. The club aims not only to integrate them into the first-team setup but also to leverage their potential as a financial investment.



The foresighted approach comes as part of Al Ahly's commitment to staying at the forefront of football development on the continent.

Both Oppong and Sarbah underwent a crucial developmental phase within Al Ahly's youth sector, demonstrating their commitment and skill under the watchful eye of Captain Walid Suleiman, the head of the youth team. Their growth was also met with praise from Captain Badr Rajab, the technical director of the sector, where underage players are meticulously groomed for future success.



Samuel Oppong and Reindorf Adom Sarbah will likely feature in the youth side's next game in the Republic Championship.