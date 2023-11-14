Al Ahly undecided over venue for Medeama CAF Champions League match

File photo of Al Ahly fans

Al Ahly SC are yet to decide on the venue where they will host Medeama SC in their opening match of the CAF Champions League later this month.

The Egyptian giants wanted to play their matches at the Cairo International Stadium, but due to the renovation work currently ongoing at the stadium, it has been closed down.



Al Ahly are now left to choose between the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo or the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Also, the record winners of the CAF Champions League are yet to communicate their choice of venue for the group stage opener against Medeama.



The Ghana Premier League champions booked their place in the group phase for the first time in history after eliminating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants Horoya AC.