Al Hilal to initiate legal action against Imoro Ibrahim for contract termination

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sudanese power house Al-Hilal Club, Omdurman have issued a communique that legal action will be taken against Ghanaian defender Imoro Ibrahim and two others; Fabrice Ngoma and Lamin Gargo for terminating their contracts.

Imoro with the other two on Tuesday, July 4 allegedly defied their contract terms and had their contracts terminated for unfair reasons. 

According to the club, it does not accept their reasons and has decided to initiate legal proceedings against these players to preserve the rights of the club.

The former Asante Kotoko skipper joined the Sudanese club on a three-year deal for an initial fee of around US$150,000 in August 2022 and still has two years with the Blue Waves.

He played a key role for the side when they defeated Ahli Khartoum 2-0 in the final of the Sudanese Cup on November 2022.

Imoro together with compatriot David Abagna returned to Ghana in June following the political crises in Sudan but returned on Friday, June 30 to join their teammates to prepare for the new season. 

He was not part of the team who defeated Tunisian side CX Sfaxien 1-0 in the Arab Club Championship Club on Tuesday, July 4 in Tunisia.

