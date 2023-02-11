0
Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia backtracks on Cristiano Ronaldo criticism after four-goal haul

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: goal.com

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has made a U-turn on criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo's integration with the squad after he scored four on Thursday.

The 38-year-old rolled back the years in what was a memorable evening for the Portuguese forward, scoring his 500th career goal before promptly putting three more past Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. Speaking after only Al-Nassr's second win in five games across all competitions, Garcia showered praise on his recently appointed club captain.

“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates,” the 55-year-old told reporters. “Over time, his team-mates realised what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals.”

However, these words contrast greatly to Garcia's offerings in recent weeks. After his side's Super Cup exit to Al-Ittihad, he claimed that "it is very important that the players play normally and don't always try to give Cristiano the ball". Perhaps more dramatically, the Frenchman publicly singled out the 37-year-old for his costly miss shortly before conceding, with Ronaldo at the time yet to score for his new club. Now, after an impressive four-goal haul and Al Nassr back to the top of the league, Garcia appears to have changed his tune.

After scoring all the goals in a 4-0 win, the Portugal international will lead Al-Nassr out once more when they host Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League next Friday.

