Al Nassr reach an agreement with Bayern to sign Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Sadio Mane.

Football transfer expert report that Bayern have accepted Al Nassr's verbal proposal and both teams will proceed to documentation of the deal.



"Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday.



Paperwork to be checked on the player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done," Fabrizio tweeted.

Mane joined the Bavarians in 2022 summer, signing a three-year deal. He has had an underwhelming season coupled with injuries.



In addition to his struggle to acclimatise with his new team, he had burst up with teammate Leroy Sane in April 2023 which landed him in the bad books in the dressing room.



EE/NOQ