Alaba explains why he picked Messi over Benzema in FIFA Awards amid racial abuse from Madrid fans

Real Madrid centre back, David Alaba

Austria captain, David Alaba has issued a statement, explaining why he did not vote for his teammate, Karim Benzema in the 2023 Best FIFA Awards.

After it emerged that David Alaba voted for Lionel Messi instead of Karim Benzema, some disgruntled supporters took to his social media pages and abused him.



The centre-back of Nigerian descent was racially abused by the unhappy Madrid fans who questioned why he picked Messi over Benzema.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, David Alaba explained that he voted on behalf of the Austrian team.



He clarified that his national teammates opted to take a decision to vote for Lionel Messi and that he was only a convenor of the position of his country.



"Regarding FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian national team voted for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances.



"And I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt".

Lionel Messi was on Monday, February 27, 2023 crowned the best player in the world at the FIFA Best ceremony held in Paris, France.



Messi, who won the award for a second time, said: "It's amazing. It's been a tremendous year and it's an honour for me to be here and win this award. Without my teammates I wouldn't be here.



"I achieved the dream I had been hoping for for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so."



At the ceremony in Paris, Lionel Scaloni,who led Argentina to their third World Cup title, was named men's coach of the year.



Scaloni beat Pep Guardiola - who guided Manchester City to a sixth Premier League title - and Real Madrid's Champions League-winning boss Carlo Ancelotti to the honour.