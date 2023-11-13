Alan Kyerematen knocks down Bukom Banku in shadow-boxing

Founder Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen [Alan Cash] knocked down Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku, in a shadow sparring session at the launch of the 2023 Nshona Rave.

Bukom Banku dared the aspiring presidential candidate to fight when he began his shadow boxing, so Alan Kyerematen took on the challenge.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, the comic relief video saw the African Mayweather dropping to the grounds after Alan Cash displayed his boxing prowess.



Alan Kyerematen and Bukom Banku's seconds of shadow boxing threw fans into a state of laughter at the Trust Sports Emporium.



The 2023 Nshona Rave is being organized by Alan Kyerematen's son, Victor Kyerematen, who is the mastermind behind the event.



Nshona Rave is expected to come off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 22nd, 2023.

The event is expected to assemble boxers for a night of boxing and entertainment.



