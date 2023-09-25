Alan Kyerematen promises to invest in ‘world-class’ sports facilities as President

Alan Kyerematen

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has declared his intentions to spearhead the construction of "world-class" sports facilities in Ghana, should he win the 2024 general elections.

Kyerematen made this announcement after resigning from the NPP on Monday September 25, and revealing his plan to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections



.



His vision includes substantial investments in sports facilities across the nation, with a particular focus on enhancing competitive sporting disciplines.



Additionally, Kyerematen emphasized his commitment to involving the private sector in the advancement of sports infrastructure throughout the country, including the establishment of sports academies.



Alan Kyerematen emphasized his objective of "investing in world-class new generation sports facilities in selected competitive sporting disciplines."

Furthermore, he stressed his administration's determination to "promote private sector engagement in the development of sports infrastructure nationwide."



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE