3
Menu
Sports

Alan Kyerematen went to Atsu's one-week because of political ambitions - Bullgod claims

Video Archive
Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular talented manager cum entertainment critic, Bullgod, has called out the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, over his decision to attend the late Christian Atsu’s one-week observation, which took place on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The former Trade Minister donated an amount of GH¢5000 to the family of the late Christian Atsu when he attended the celebration.

Despite this presentation, the CEO of Bullhause Entertainment believes that he did all this just to canvass votes ahead of his party’s primaries to choose a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections in Ghana.

In the opinion of Bullgod, Alan should not have gone to the funeral in the first place because the time and place were not good for such political showmanship.

He went on to add that Alan Kyeremanten is no longer in government so he could not have been sent by the state to such a gathering in the name of the state or the government in power.

When the host of the show questioned him and asked if there was any kind of political platform there for Alan to use to supposedly campaign for votes, Bulldog replied quickly that he did not need any form of platform because as things stand, Alan is a walking campaign.

Watch the video below:









Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: