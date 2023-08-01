Alana Martina: Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter who is a Mohammed Salah fan

Ronaldo's daughter wears Salah jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter, Alana Martina has been spotted in a Liverpool jersey with Egypt star Mohammed's name at the back.

Ronaldo's kids are currently on holiday with his partner Georgina Rodriguez as the latter have shared images on Instagram.



Rodriguez posted videos and images the children in a salon getting their hair washed as two of them were in their favorite football kits.



Martina's wearing Liverpool shirt drew much attention due to his father being a Manchester United legend and the rivalry between the two clubs.



Reports from multiple outlets in the UK indicate that the young girl is a massive fan of the Egyptian star.

While his family is enjoying their holidays, Ronaldo has reported for camping at Al Nassr ahead of the 2023/2024 season.



Al Nassr are currently participating in the Asia Club Championship Cup. Ronaldo was on the scoresheet as Al Nassr beat Monastir 4-1.







EE/KPE