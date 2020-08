Sports News

Alaves reportedly makes offer for Ghanaian Alexander Djiku

France-born Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku

France-born Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku has been targeted by Deportivo Alaves as they seek to fortify their defence ahead of the new season.

According to RMC Sport, Alav├Ęs has made an offer to Strasbourg for the centre-back.



The La Liga side wants to sign him on loan with an option to buy next year.



The 25-year-old has been a subject of transfer speculation this summer with reports indicating that he is interested in a move away from France.

He joined Strasbourg from Caen last summer and has since been a key cog of the team, making 25 Ligue 1 appearances last term.



The defender with Ghanaian roots scored once and provided one assist in the league.



In all competitions, Djiku has made 33 appearances for the French-based outfit.

