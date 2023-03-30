Albania topflight: Raphael Dwamena named Egnatia Player of the Month

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has won Egnatia Player of the Month Award for March following his outstanding performances.
The 27-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season in Egnatia 2-1 defeat to KF Erzeni this month.
Dwamena has been in top form since joining the Albanian top-flight in December 2022 as a free agent.
He scored three goals in four games for Egnatia in March.
A brace against Kastrioti and then one against Erzeni.
The 27-year-old has registered seven goals in 10 appearances for Egnatia in the ongoing campaign.
He has been adjudged as Egntia’s best player for the month of March.
