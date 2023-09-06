Albanian champions Partizani fail in bid to lure in-form Raphael Dwamena

Wed, 6 Sep 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Albanian champions Partizani Tirana have failed in their bid to sign former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.
The 27-year-old, who plays for Egnatia Rrogozhine, has been one of the prolific players in the Albanian Superliga.
Dwamena scored 11 league goals in 18 appearances last term and has continued this season with a total of five goals in all competitions.
Partizani expressed huge interest in signing him but failed to convince the former FC Zurich and Levante striker.
Dwamena is in fine form having already scored three goals in two UEFA Conference League games this year, although his team was unable to advance.
He also scored against Italian giants Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Saka told me I had a good chance of making England squad - Eddie Nketiah
- Thomas Partey to miss United States, Mexico games due to injury
- Leicester City reject late Black Stars call-up for Fatawu Issahaku - Reports
- Polo tips West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus to succeed in the EPL
- Watch how Kamaldeen Sulemana made teammate “lie in green” pasture with dazzling skill in training
- Read all related articles