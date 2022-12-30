Albanian club KF Egnatia sign Raphael Dwamena

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena

Albanian top-flight side, KF Egnatia have confirmed the signing of Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena ahead of the second half of the season.

The 27-year-old joins the club until the end of the 2022/23 football season.



Dwamena last played for Swiss lower-tier side BSC Old Boys in August and has since been clubless. Dwamena scored seven goals in nine games.



Five years ago, Dwamena was under contract with FC Zurich and scored nine goals during the 2017/18 season.



He was on the verge of joining Premier League side, Brighton & Hove Albion but the deal fell through.



Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart defect during his medicals. He now plays with a defibrillator.

On 25 June 2021, he returned to Austria and signed a two-year contract with Blau-Weiß Linz.



However, on 28 October 2021, Dwamena collapsed on the field during an Austrian Cup game against TSV Hartberg as the game was abandoned.



The attacker's path led back to Switzerland via Spain, Denmark, and Austria.



Raphael Dwamena made his international debut on June 11, 2017, in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia, where he scored a brace to mark the new era of youngsters being introduced into the national team.



Since his debut, he has scored twice in 9 appearances.