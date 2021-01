Albanian giants Skenderbeu signs Ghanaian teenage defender Abbey Agbodzie

Ghanaian defender Abbey Agbodzie has joined Albanian side Skenderbeu on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old was transferred by third-tier Ghanaian side Sportslife FC after an impressive trial stint.



Abbey once featured in the Ghana Premier League with Dreams FC.

His arrival increases the number of Ghanaian player at the club to five after Emmanuel Essien, Alfred Mensah, Samuel Armah and Dennis Dowuona.