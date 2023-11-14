Albanian police raid office of Raphael Dwamena's club following his death

Raphael Dwamena collapsed on the field and passed away

Police in Albania have reportedly raided the offices of football club, Egnatia following the tragic death of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena during a match.

Raphael Dwamena, who had a documented history of heart problems, collapsed on the field and passed away while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.



Subsequent reports indicate that the Albanian authorities, in response to the player's untimely demise, conducted a raid on Egnatia's club office to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, the police are alleged to have seized transfer documents related to Raphael Dwamena, including his medical reports.



The suspicion lingers that Egnatia may have compromised the laws in signing the 28-year-old striker despite being aware of his pre-existing medical condition.

As part of the ongoing investigation, certain club officials have reportedly been detained by the police, pending further interrogation, as disclosed by Saddick Adams.



Meanwhile, sports doctors and football experts have raised concerns about insufficient medical equipment and lax regulations, pointing to them as potential contributors to Dwamena's tragic death.



The incident has spurred discussions on the need for improved medical standards and stricter enforcement within the Albanian football community to prevent similar tragedies in the future.



JNA/KPE