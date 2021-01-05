Albanian side FK Apolonia Fier terminates Bernard Arthur's contract after four months

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur

Albanian outfit FK Apolonia Fier has reportedly cancelled the contract of former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur after just four months.

The 24-year-old joined the Albanian top-flight side in September 2020 on a free transfer from Tanzanian giants Azam FC.



But the Ghanaian striker has been told that his services are no longer required in the club.

Bernard Arthur joined FK Apolonia Fier on a two-year deal but just four months into the contract, he has been told to look elsewhere.



Arthur previously played for Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak, AS Aïn M’lila, Liberty Professionals, and Azam FC.