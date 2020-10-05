0
Menu
Sports

Albert Adomah joins English side Queens Park Rangers

Albert Adomah Has Signed For Queens Park Rangers Albert Adomah has signed for Queens Park Rangers

Mon, 5 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah has completed his move to English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The 32-year-old sealed the transfer to his boyhood club on Monday evening after passing the mandatory medical exercise.

He joins the Championship side he has supported since a child on a free transfer in a happy mood.

“I was in White City last week and I was thinking about going to the club shop to buy a top – but I thought I would wait and get one for free!”

He moved on a free transfer after leaving Nottingham Forest when his contract expired.





Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: