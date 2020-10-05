Albert Adomah joins English side Queens Park Rangers

Albert Adomah has signed for Queens Park Rangers

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah has completed his move to English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The 32-year-old sealed the transfer to his boyhood club on Monday evening after passing the mandatory medical exercise.



He joins the Championship side he has supported since a child on a free transfer in a happy mood.



“I was in White City last week and I was thinking about going to the club shop to buy a top – but I thought I would wait and get one for free!”



He moved on a free transfer after leaving Nottingham Forest when his contract expired.