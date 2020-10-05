Albert Adomah joins English side Queens Park Rangers

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah has completed his move to English Championship side, Queens Park Rangers, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.
The 32-year-old sealed the transfer to his boyhood club on Monday evening after passing the mandatory medical exercise.
He joins the Championship side he has supported since a child on a free transfer in a happy mood.
“I was in White City last week and I was thinking about going to the club shop to buy a top – but I thought I would wait and get one for free!”
He moved on a free transfer after leaving Nottingham Forest when his contract expired.
???? ???????????????????? ????????????'???? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ????’???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????.@uncs37 ????#QPR #AlbertIsHome— QPR FC (@QPR) October 5, 2020
???? #AlbertIsHome https://t.co/zcX9s31Dd5— QPR FC (@QPR) October 5, 2020
???? #AlbertIsHome! @uncs37 ????#QPR #DeadlineDay— QPR FC (@QPR) October 5, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghana FA orders injured Mohammed Kudus to report to Antalya for assessment
- Ex-Allies captain Isaac Twum joins Mjøndalen from IK Start
- Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Tetteh, Antwi score for respective clubs
- Atletico Madrid confident Thomas Partey will stay at the club
- Leicester City boss Rodgers gives update on Daniel Amartey's injury
- Read all related articles