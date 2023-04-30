Albert Adomah reacts after scoring to save QPR from relegation

Former Black Stars player, Albert Adomah

Ghana international Albert Adomah has shared his excitement after scoring to save Queens Park Rangers from relegation.

The former Black Stars winger started and lasted 78 minutes in his outfits 1-0 away win over Stoke City in the Week 45 fixture.



Adomah’s goal in the second half has propelled QPR to secure their Championship status next season with a game in hand.



The Ghana international found the back of the net few minutes into the start of the second half as QPR held onto the goal advantage to secure win.

The crucial goal was Adomah’s second of the season in 37 game.



Reacting to the win, Adomah said, “Guys, thank you’ll for the amazing support. Hopefully, you can go home smiling. Thank you for your support once again.”



Adomah is considered as one of the most experienced players in the English Championship. He has featured for a host of clubs in the English second-tier including, Bristol City, Middlesborough, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and others.