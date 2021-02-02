Albert Adomah's debut goal for QPR-a classy late finish-steals victory at Watford

Tue, 2 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Albert Adomah's first goal for Queens Park Rangers earned them a late win at Watford on Monday night in the Championship.
The Ghana international scored a sumptuous 90th-minute goal at Vicarage Road to give them a 2-1 win.
Troy Deeney gave Watford the lead in the 52nd minute when he converted a penalty.
Charlie Austin levelled things up on 73 minutes to register his 50th QPR goal.
He headed home from close range after fine work from sub-Chris Willock.
In the final minute of normal time, as Adomah took control of Todd Kane's centre before coolly sliding beyond Daniel Bachmann.
