Albert Adomah's debut goal for QPR-a classy late finish-steals victory at Watford

Albert Adomah celebrating with his teammates

Albert Adomah's first goal for Queens Park Rangers earned them a late win at Watford on Monday night in the Championship.

The Ghana international scored a sumptuous 90th-minute goal at Vicarage Road to give them a 2-1 win.



Troy Deeney gave Watford the lead in the 52nd minute when he converted a penalty.



Charlie Austin levelled things up on 73 minutes to register his 50th QPR goal.

He headed home from close range after fine work from sub-Chris Willock.



In the final minute of normal time, as Adomah took control of Todd Kane's centre before coolly sliding beyond Daniel Bachmann.