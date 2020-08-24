Albert Bruce happy to sign two-year deal at Greek side Panachaiki FC

Click for Market Deals →
Former Ghana youth midfielder, Albert Bruce, has finally joined Greek second-tier side Panachaiki FC.
The 26-year-old moved to Ergotelis on a two-year deal from fellow Greek side Panegialios GS during the 2017/18 season.
Despite having a year left on his contract, Bruce departed the Pancritio Stadium outfit in the aftermath of the just-ended season.
The midfielder quickly took to social media to say his goodbye to the club.
On Friday, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder inked a two-year deal with Greek second-tier Panachaiki FC in a deal worth to be around €150,000.
Bruce featured in 17 league matches last season for Ergotelis as they finished 7th on the Greek Super League 2 standings.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Bayern Munich & PSG among potential Partey destinations
- John Boye suffers an injury in FC Metz pre-season friendly against Montpellier
- Alaves reportedly makes offer for Ghanaian Alexander Djiku
- I’m not a football fan - Tony Yeboah reveals
- Bernard Tekpetey in action as Ludogorets thrash Cherno More Varna
- Read all related articles