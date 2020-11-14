Albert Commey condemns directive for GPL games to be held behind closed doors

Albert Commey

The Chief Executive Officer for Techiman Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey, has strongly criticised the directive by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for all Premier League games to be played behind closed doors.

The Sports Ministry in a statement ordered all sporting activities to be held without the spectators due to the spike in the coronavirus and in line with CAF’s directives.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy Sports, he said the decision from the Sports Ministry is disrespectful to the clubs.



“We were told about 25 per cent of fans will be allowed to the various league centres across the country when the league starts and we have printed out tickets already only to be told at the last minute that the games should be played behind closed doors. We are not happy about it and the Sports Minister should come again.

“He is taking as for a ride. Let’s be truthful if the COVID-19 cases is going up then the politicians should be blamed because of their campaigns. We are yet to play and if cases keep going up they should ask themselves questions.



“If they want to solve the problem then it is at their political rallies where they don’t adhere to any COVID-19 protocols, they are the problem and shouldn’t shift the blame. The GFA should not go in bed with them on this one, he said.



The Ghana Premier League kicks off on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak playing the opening game of the season.